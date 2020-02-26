White, John F. 1944-2020

GALLATIN, Mo. - John "Johnnie" Franklin White, 75, passed away peacefully at St. Luke's Hospice House, in Kansas City, Missouri, Feb. 24, 2020, after an eight month battle with mesothelioma.

John, the son of Kenneth "Kenny" and Reva Ann (Peg) White, born June 12, 1944, at Dr. Barnes office, in King City, Missouri, was the oldest of seven children.

He was a 1962 graduate of King City high school, where he enjoyed playing football and basketball for the Wildkats, as well as baseball and softball for area leagues. Sports were not his only interest at King City R-1, it is there that he met his high school sweetheart and wife of 55 years, Joyce.

After high school, John went on to study a year in college where he played sports before being drafted by the United States Navy.

He was a machinist mate 2nd class aboard the USS Stormes, his main job was maintenance in the engine room.

In November of 1964, soon after John joined the Navy, he and Joyce were wed at the Empire Prairie Church and then stationed in Norfolk, Virgina, where they started their family.

While John was aboard USS Stormes, they operated in the Western Pacific providing plane guard for Constellation in the Tonkin Gulf, during Vietnam. John's duty ended in 1967, after returning to Norfolk via the Mediterranean.

John and Joyce went on to raise four children in King City, from 1967 to 1987, where John farmed with his boys, Jeff and Jeremy, and his father-in-law, Risdon Christie.

John also spent many years in agricultural sales working for companies such as Moorman's Feed, Harvestore and SPF Builders. He developed his own swine and feeder pig business, known as Midwest Marketing and Management, which he operated in the 80s and 90s providing trucking and delivery services to swine operations throughout the Midwest.

John moved the family to Audubon, Iowa, in 1987, to pursue a business opportunity where they lived until 1998, before returning to Missouri to be closer to family.

While in Iowa, John and Joyce enjoyed golfing and weekends out with friends.

John was a member of Pheasants Forever, bird hunting was one of his hobbies in his early years, one that he shared with his boys and friends, Gary Culver, Gary Hammer and Art Ruemler.

When his children were home, Joyce and daughter, Jennifer, always had something wonderful cooking in the kitchen and he especially enjoyed Jennifer's cookies, which kept him content even in the final months of his life.

Upon moving back to Missouri, John decided to step away from agricultural sales and start a new career path, he decided to become a realtor.

He began his real estate career with Davidson Real Estate, in Cameron, Missouri, in 1999, where he quickly became one of the top farm and land agents in the area.

In 2005, John decided to get his broker's license and start his own company. In March of 2005, John opened Century 21 Crossroads in Cameron, that summer his daughter, Jana, obtained her license and worked alongside her Dad for the last 15 years.

In his free time, when you could actually get him to slow down, John enjoyed watching the Kansas City Royals, Kansas City Chiefs and was a season ticket holder for Northwest Missouri State football; all four children attended Northwest and John supported the Bearcats as well as anyone.

He had a passion for helping others, a few of his favorite charitable organizations that he supported over years included: YMCA, Wounded Warrior, Operation Smile, VFW, Crystal Cathedral Church, First Christian Church, Cameron Ministerial Alliance and St.Judes.

Prior to John's passing, he and Joyce lived at Lake Viking, near Gallatin. Lake Viking was a place John loved, you could often find him sitting on the patio taking in the view, barbecuing for the family, fishing with the grandkids, working in the yard, or driving around the lake visiting neighbors.

Most of all John loved his family, especially his 10 grandchildren. John will be dearly missed.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; and a sister, Judy Norris.

John is survived by: his wife, Joyce White, of the home; sons, Jeff (Linda) White, Republic, Missouri, and Jeremy (Barbara) White, Banks, Oregon; daughters, Jennifer (Jason) Winter, Harrisonville, Missouri, and Jana (Randy) Hanson, Maryville, Missouri; 10 grandchildren: Laura (Matt) Byrd, Ashley and Nicole White, Risdon, Charles, and Henry White, Jocelyn and Julianna Winter, Grant and Brooklyn Hanson; brothers, Edwin White, Osborn, Missouri, and Robert White, Audubon; and sisters: Pam Hensley, King City, Vickie Rainey, King City, and Peggy Jacoby, Kearney, Missouri.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at the First Christian Church, King City, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, King City.

Burial, with military rites, will follow in King City Cemetery, King City.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at Roberson Funeral Home, King City.

Memorials may be made to: First Christian Church of King City, St. Luke's Hospice House of Kansas City and/or the John White Memorial Scholarship to benefit Northwest Missouri State University, in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, King City, MO 64463.

Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.