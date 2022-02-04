White, James E. 1957-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.

James Edward White 64, St. Joseph, died Saturday Jan. 29, 2022, in St. Joseph.
Born July 1, 1957, St. Joseph; he was preceded in death by: parents, Roger & Wanda White; brother, Dean White.
Survivors include: son, Johney White; daughters, Brittany, Kayla, and Satin White; sisters, Kathy Mildred Chaney, Rosanna Ray, and Viola White; brother, Gary White.
Cremation under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of James White as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.