FAUCETT, Mo. - Jerry Lee White, II, 38, Faucett, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 25, 2023.
He was born on Dec. 21, 1984, to Jerry Lee and Julie Ann (Lanning) White, in St. Joseph.
Jerry earned his bachelor's degree and used his talents in many different career fields, working as a paramedic, respiratory therapist, HVAC technician and master electrician. In 2011, he met the love of his life, Breonna Roach. They were united in marriage in 2017.
Jerry was a proud member of the NRA and passionate about defending the 2nd amendment. He enjoyed spending his time goldmining, hunting, cooking, riding his motorcycle, traveling, and was always looking to further his academic knowledge. Jerry was a hard-working family man, who will be missed dearly by his loved ones.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Bill Lanning and Charlie Pennington; great-aunt, Connie Brooks; and great-grandmother, Goldie Brooks.
Survivors include his wife, Breonna; their beloved children, Chandler, Paige, Anaela, Josh and Owen; his parents, Jerry and Julie; siblings, Heidi Surritt, Rena White, Amanda Sowards, Jeremy White, Jacob White, Josh White and Samantha White; stepsiblings, Billy and Carry Hafley; maternal grandmother, Nancy Pennington; paternal grandmother, Pat Weaks (TJ); and his beloved service dog, Freki.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Faucett Community Center at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to Jerry's Funeral Fund. To donate online or sign the online guest book, please visit Jerry's Tribute Page at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
