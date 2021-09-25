White, Edward L. 1930-2021 Rush Springs, Okla.

RUSH SPRINGS, Okla. - Edward Leland White, (Ed), age 91, passed away on Sept. 10, 2021, in Chickasha, Oklahoma.
Services were held in Rush Springs, Oklahoma on Sept. 17.
Ed was preceded in death by his mother, Elsie Helmer and wife, Jane Snow White.
Survivors include: three children and their spouses: Philip and wife, Rita, of Smithville, Missouri, Carl and wife, Sue, of Owasso, Oklahoma, and Linda Ford and husband David, of Edmond, Oklahoma. Eight grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren further continue his legacy.
Ed was a Korean War veteran. In 1959, the Gas Service Company transferred him to St. Joseph as Chief Clerk, and later promoted him to Office Manager. He retired in 1988, after 38 years with the company.
He had many hobbies after he retired. He and Jane spent their winters in the Texas Valley for many years.
Ed and Jane were active members of Wyatt Park Baptist Church for 30 years and later joined the Southern Baptist Church in Rush Springs. He served as a deacon for 50 years.
He set an example for all those who knew him, by living a life grounded in Christian values and dedicated to the well-being of his family. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
