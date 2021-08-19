White, Dr. Thomas 1923-2021 Roe, Ark.

ROE, Ark. - Dr. Thomas White passed away on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at his home surrounded by family, after a brief battle with bone cancer.
Born in Roe Dec. 7, 1923, to Richard C. and Alice Marie Mazie (Mayberry) White.
Tom attended a one-room schoolhouse containing grades 1st through 12th in Roe, then went to the University of Arkansas-Fayetteville for three semesters.
On his 18th birthday, the bomb was dropped on Pearl Harbor and he was immediately drafted by the U.S. Army and sent to Fort Riley, Kansas, for basic training.
After basics cadets were tested and, scoring the highest of any cadet, he was called in to determine if he wanted to continue with study of pre-dentistry, or go to officers training school. Choosing pre-dentistry, he was sent to Yale. After completing three semesters at Yale, he was accepted to the University of Missouri-Kansas City Dental School in 1944, graduating in 1947.
In 1946, he married Patty White who, along with her step-uncle, Mr. James Patlitzer, were instrumental in Tom relocating to St. Joseph, where he practiced Dentistry for 58½ years.
Tom, a life-long Democrat, was appointed to the Missouri Dental Board by Governor Warren Hearnes, serving two consecutive terms in 1964 and 1970. He was reappointed by Governor Joseph Teasdale in 1977.
He was also appointed a Colonel in Hearnes' office. An advocate of education, Tom was elected to the Saint Joseph School Board in 1964 for two six-year terms, serving as president in 1967 and 1968. He established the hearing-impaired classroom in Humboldt School.
Tom was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, serving in the Korean War from 1955 to 1957.
Survivors include: his wife, Christine (Silvy) of 47 years; daughter, Denise (Steve) Young, St. Joseph, and her family: David (Tasha), Reichen, Latham Young, Allen, Texas, Scott (Lindsey), Crew Young, Walnut Creek, California; son, Thomas White, Jr., Omaha, Nebraska; son, William "Billy Tom" (Becky) and his family: Abigayle, Brycen, Brently White, St. Joseph; son, Dr. Johnathan "Johnny Bob" (Melinda) and his family: Alyssa, Alex, Hudson White, Las Vegas, Nevada.
Preceded in death by: his parents; wife, Patty; their infant daughter; daughter, Trenace; brother, Richard; and sister-in-law, Cleo.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
