LINEVILLE, Iowa - Deborah Lee White, 66, Lineville, formerly of San Angelo, Texas, passed away Jan. 4, 2020.
Deborah has been cremated, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Lineville.
Memorial Graveside Services and Inurnment: 10:30 a.m., Jan. 10, at Liberty Center Cemetery, Liberty Center, Iowa, under direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Lineville.
The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Liberty Center United Methodist Church, Liberty Center.
