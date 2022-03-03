Connie Louise White, 69, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
On May 6, 1952, she was born in Kansas City, Missouri, to Herbert and Thelma (Edwards) Hodge. She graduated from Lafayette High School in 1970.
She married Archie Lee White on March 21, 1970. He preceded her in death on Jan. 8, 2006.
Connie was a member of the Red Hat Society of Cameron, Missouri.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Timothy Brady and Darrell Hodge; brothers-in-law, Bob Stark and John White; sister-in-law, Mona Hodge.
Survivors include her partner and lifelong best friend, Gleavie Callen; her three girls, Amanda Heckman (Ken), Carrie Heineman (Dereck) and Robbie White; bonus child, Kenny Callen; grandchildren, Trevor White (Abbie), Tyler Heckman, Lake Sisk (Brittany), Alexis Sisk (Anie), Dereck Heineman, Jr., River Sisk (BayLee), Ellie Wattenbarger, Sebastian Heineman, Logan Still (Alex), Raine Still, Mikayla Collins (Chase), Cora Still and Hope Still. She was GiGi to, Emma, Malakai, Scarlett, Jensen, Everett, Dakota, and Alliana; siblings, Terry Brady (Linda), Ronnie Hodge (Jodi), Lily Richardson (Steve), Barbara Dwight (David), Kathy Crippen (Mike), Thomas Hodge (Kim), Matthew Hodge; numerous nieces and nephews who held a special place in her heart.
Farewell Services 1 p.m. Friday, Simplify Cremations & Funerals. The family will gather with friends at noon, Friday, Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Inurnment at Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date.
Online guest book and obituary at www.simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.