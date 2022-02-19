White, Babe 1926-2022 Hemple, Mo.

HEMPLE, Mo. - Delores "Babe" White, 96, of Hemple, Missouri, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Feb. 16, 2022.
She was born on Jan. 25, 1926, to Leonard Albert and Mary Magdaline (Fisher) Waller in Hurlinger, Missouri, where she grew up, attended a one room school house and in 1944 graduated from Easton High School.
On June 10, 1946, Babe was united in marriage to James Leslie White. After their marriage, they lived near Hemple where they farmed, made their home and raised their six children. Jim passed away on October 10, 1982.
Babe had a strong faith and was an active member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church. She was a member of the Alter Society, the American Legion Auxiliary and was a 4-H Leader for many years. Babe enjoyed traveling, being outdoors, gardening, playing cards and Scrabble. She loved popcorn, hot coffee and most of all she loved her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim White; her parents, Leonard and Lena Waller; granddaughter, Anna Grace Luciani; brothers, Herb, Clarence, Joe, and Jim; and sisters, Mary, Neat, and Monica.
Babe is survived by four sons, Joe (Cissie) White, Steve (Debby) White, Chris White, Gary (Val) White; two daughters, Diane (Jim) Barber and Lynne Ann (Doug) Luciani; 15 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; many special nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Rosary will be at 6 p.m. with Visitation following until 8 p.m. Sunday Feb. 20, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home Gower.
Mass of Christian Burial: 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 21, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Easton, Missouri.
Burial: St. Joseph Cemetery, Easton.
Donations may be made in Babe's memory to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
