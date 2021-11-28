Whitaker, Marvin K. 1935-2021 Cameron, Mo.

CAMERON, Mo. - Marvin Knight "Montana" Whitaker, 86, of Cameron, passed away Nov. 26, 2021.
Marvin was born Oct. 14, 1935, to Harold O. and Taleta M. (Shelman) Whitaker, in Cameron.
Marvin was a 1953 graduate of Cameron High School.
He married Anita Williams Dec. 21, 1979, in Altamont, Missouri.
Marvin was a truck driver for Cameron Coop, in Cameron, for 31 years. He was an announcer for Thunder Valley Raceway in Bethany, Missouri, for many years.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, H.O. and Taleta; brother, Kenneth; two sisters, Juanita Cox and Elsie Ensign; stepson, Johney Hammond.
Marvin is survived by: his wife, Anita of the home; two sons, Greg (Linda) Whitaker, Chandler, Arizona, Dusty (Kayla) Whitaker, Ludlow, Missouri; two daughters, Pam (Steve) Moser, Hermann, Missouri, Crystal Hammond, Cameron; 14 grandchildren.
Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Poland-Thompson Chapel, Cameron.
Visitation, 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow the service at Christian Chapel Cemetery, Cameron.
Memorials may be made to Christian Chapel Cemetery.
Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.
For online condolences, visit www.polandthompson.com.
"DOO-DAH"
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.