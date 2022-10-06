Whitaker, Joyce L. 1946-2022 Albany, Mo.

ALBANY, Mo. - Joyce Lucille (O'Neil) Whitaker was born in Cainsville, Missouri, on Aug. 21, 1946, the second child and only daughter of Buster and Esther (McQuerry) O'Neil and went to be with the Lord on Oct. 4, 2022, at the age of 76.

Joyce attended Oakland Country School near Cainsville grades one through third and graduated from Cainsville R-I School in 1964.

