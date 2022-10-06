Whitaker, Joyce L. 1946-2022 Albany, Mo.

ALBANY, Mo. - Joyce Lucille (O'Neil) Whitaker was born in Cainsville, Missouri, on Aug. 21, 1946, the second child and only daughter of Buster and Esther (McQuerry) O'Neil and went to be with the Lord on Oct. 4, 2022, at the age of 76.
Joyce attended Oakland Country School near Cainsville grades one through third and graduated from Cainsville R-I School in 1964.
On June 7, 1969, Joyce was united in marriage to John Clifford Whitaker. They are parents of one daughter, Brandi Jo.
Joyce and John lived in Marshall, Missouri, for three years but spent the rest of their married life in Albany, Missouri. Joyce worked at the Farmers State Bank in Princeton, Missouri, for five years, the Marshall State Bank in Marshall, Missouri, for three years, and the Gentry County Bank in Albany for 16 years and retired from the State of Missouri Department of Social Services on Nov. 30, 2011, after 15 years of service.
Growing up with three brothers, Joyce was used to practical jokes and always lots of family fun. She loved going mushroom hunting and fishing with her dad, Grandpa Jack, and her brothers. Winter nights were spent playing Chinese Checkers, Dominoes, lots of fun and noise. She loved her mom's cooking and used her many handed down recipes all her married life.
Joyce loved her home in Albany and also loved her country home when she and John moved to the country in 1998. She enjoyed cooking for family and friends, gardening and canning or freezing what John grew in their garden. She loved family "get togethers" with brothers and their families, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
When her husband, John, decided to run for public office in 1984, Joyce helped him campaign knocking on almost every door in Gentry County and was proud when he won that election, holding the office for 24 years.
Joyce was so proud of their daughter, Brandi, and her many accomplishments. Another great delight in her life in later years was her granddaughter, Erin, it was like seeing Brandi grow up all over again.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Larry Lane O'Neil and Leland "Chub" O'Neil.
Survivors: husband, John, of the home; daughter, Brandi Jo Whitaker (Larry Duncan), Parkville, Missouri; granddaughter, Erin, Parkville; brother, Tom (Debbie) O'Neil, Bethany, Missouri; sister-in-law, Betty O'Neil, Lee's Summit, Missouri; nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral Service: 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany. Burial in the Grandview Cemetery, Albany. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Sunday. Friends may call anytime after 10 a.m. Sunday morning at the chapel.
