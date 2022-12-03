Wilbur Edwin Whitacre, 98, of St. Joseph, passed away from his earthly life into the presence of his Lord on Dec. 1, 2022, at Mosaic Medical Center.
Wilbur was born on Sept. 2, 1924, in Chillicothe, Missouri, to William Orville and Anna (Dowell) Whitacre.
After high school Wilbur worked on the family dairy farm with his father and brother until serving his Country became his calling. He enlisted in the United States Navy on Feb. 9, 1944, serving dutifully through World War II and received his honorable discharge on June 15, 1946, as a Seaman First Class.
Upon returning to Chillicothe, Wilbur met and married the love of his life, his wife, Lena Pyrtle, on June 20, 1948. Wilbur spent his career as a telephone repeaterman for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company retiring after nearly 40 years of service. In retirement, Wilbur and Lena enjoyed their travel trailer and spent most Winters in Florida or Texas riding bikes and square dancing.
Wilbur was a deacon at Wyatt Park Baptist Church where he and Lena have remained faithful members since 1956. The church was, in Lena's word's, the "center of their universe". Most notably Wilbur had a heart for serving those less fortunate, whether it be building homes in Belize or feeding the homeless at local soup kitchens.
He is preceded in death by a son, Douglas Edwin Whitacre; his parents; a brother, Carl Lee Whitacre; and a sister, Mary Evelyn Babb.
Surviving relatives include his wife of 74 years, Lena, of St. Joseph; sister, Helen Ann Stanley of Kearney, Missouri; sons and daughters-in-law, William and Joan Whitacre, Boise, Idaho, Craig and Barbara Whitacre, St. Joseph, Marilyn Whitacre, Smithville, Missouri, and Travis and Susan Whitacre, Smithville, Missouri; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 11 a.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service.
