Whitacre, Patricia L. 1963-2022 Lebanon, Mo.

LABANON, Mo. - Patricia Lynne "Patti" Whitacre, daughter of Robert Dale and Jeannene Lee Driver Stewart, was born Feb. 18, 1963, in St. Joseph, and entered her Heavenly home, after a long and courageous battle with cancer on June 20, 2022, at the age of 59 years.
On June 25, 1982, Patti was united in marriage with William Mark Whitacre.
Patti graduated from Lafayette High School in St. Joseph with the class of 1981. She sold home decor items and treasured time spent with family and friends.
Patti is survived by her husband of nearly 40 years, Mark; two daughters, Kelsy Alaine Whitacre of Osage Beach, Missouri, and Taylor Michelle Stewart and her husband Aaron of Lebanon, Missouri; three grandchildren, Hailey Lynn, Logan Mark and Evelynn Rose; one niece, Crissy Anderson and her husband Shaun of Savannah, Missouri; great nieces and nephews, Kameron and her husband Sam, Lane, Maisy and Tauren; numerous in-laws; other relatives and countless special friends, who were much like family.
Patti was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Deborah Leader.
Visitation for Patti will be held Friday, June 24, 2022, at 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m., both at Shadel's Colonial Chapel (1001 N. Lynn Lebanon, MO 65536)
Burial will follow the funeral at Lebanon Cemetery.
Memorials have been suggested to Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks (BCFO.) Donations may be left at or mailed to Shadel's Colonial Chapel, P.O. Box 948 or 1001 N. Lynn, Lebanon, MO 65536.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.