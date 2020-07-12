CAMERON, Mo. - Sarah Marie Whisler, 27, of Cameron, passed away July 5, 2020.

Sarah was born Sept. 26, 1992.

Sarah was a graduate of Penny High School in Hamilton, Missouri.

She worked for Cerner and was currently employed as an Administrative Specialist, for St. Luke's Hospital.

She was preceded in death by: her grandfather, Lloyd Gray; grandmother, Karen Whisler; and cousin, Colin Whisler.

Sarah is survived by: mother, Terri Whisler, Hamilton; father, Mark Whisler, Osborn, Missouri; two brothers, Dustin (Katie) Stahl, Hamilton, Cory Stahl, Maysville, Missouri; three nieces: Madison, Hailey, Ashton; paternal grandfather, Tim Whisler, Maysville; maternal grandmother, Beverly Gray, Cameron; uncle, Les Whisler, Gladstone, Missouri; niece, Madison; two aunts, Traci (Jeff) Snow, Osborn,, Tonja (Jeff) Bailey, Cameron; two uncles, Bill (Kristy) Gray, Weatherby, Missouri, Scott (Robin) Gray, Gower; numerous cousins; and boyfriend, Keith Linn, Cameron.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday July 14, 2020, at the Church of Jesus Christ Maysville Restoration Branch.

Burial following the service at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Maysville.

Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

Online condolences may be made at: www.polandthompson.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.