Carolyn Louise Whisenand, 68, of St. Joseph, passed away on Aug. 25, 2022.
She was born in Milan, Missouri, on June 3, 1954, to Farrell and Doris (Hayes) Harding. She graduated from Central High School and was a member of Wyatt Park Christian Church. Carolyn married Tommy Whisenand on June 24, 1972.
Carolyn loved history, literature, and traveling, both for leisure and for her husband's Navy career. She lived in Missouri, California, Mississippi, Florida, Japan, and Hawaii. Before moving back to Missouri, she called San Diego home. She retired from Cigna. She and Tom loved walking around Seaport Village or taking the ferry to Coronado. She'd fondly recall times they took their daughter and grandsons to Starbucks. They'd sit outside enjoying the sunny day.
Carolyn is preceded in death by her beloved husband; son, Craig Whisenand; sister, Brenda Hilliard; and parents.
Survivors include her daughter, Kellie Whisenand; grandchildren, Tristan and Peyton Martinez; siblings, Robert (Debi) Harding, Gale Harding; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Wyatt Park Christian Church on Oct. 8, 2022, at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Cremation under the direction of Simplify Creations & Funerals.
