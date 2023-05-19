TROY, Kan. - Doreene F. (Deatherage) Whetstine, 90, of Troy, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at her home.
Doreene was born on Feb. 15, 1933, in Agency, Missouri, to Paul and Audrey (Riley) Deatherage.
Doreene graduated from Agency High School and never missed a class reunion for over 60 years, when they stopped having them.
She was a member of the St. Charles Catholic Church, Troy. Doreene worked at Sherwood Medical, Hallmark Card, and was the Administrator for Doniphan County Aging. She and her husband, Bill, also raised cattle, hogs, and chickens.
Doreene was an avid mushroom and deer hunter, having a competition with her husband who would get the bigger deer. She enjoyed dancing and music and following the traveling Whetstine Band for over 25 years.
Doreene married William B. "Bill" Whetstine on Dec. 17, 1953, in St. Joseph. He preceded her in death on Feb. 14, 2012. She was also preceded in death by her parents; grandchildren, Misty Whetstine and Travis Whetstine; siblings, Donald Deatherage, Dorothy Dittemore, Delbert Deatherage and Deanna Holmes; and many bothers and sisters-in-law.
Survivors: daughters, Sharon (Tim) Myers, Denice (Kelly) Franken, Lisa (Mike) Bembrick, and Brenda Robinson all of Troy; sons, Paul (Jerre Anne), Bruce (Sandy) and William B. Whetstine, all of Troy; 22 grandchildren; 56 great-grandchildren; and six great- great-grandchildren; sister, Delores Rumpf, Agency; brother, Leo DeWayne Deatherage, St. Joseph; numerous brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 19, 2023, at the St. Charles Catholic Church, Troy. Rosary: 5:30 p.m. Thursday evening at the church, with visitation to follow until 8 p.m.
Friends may call after noon Thursday at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Troy.
Burial: Mount Olive Cemetery, Troy.
Memorials: Pioneer Center, Troy, or the Doniphan County Aging Transportation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.