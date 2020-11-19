Wheeler, Shirley 1947-2020

GOWER, Mo. - Shirley Wheeler, 73, of Gower, Missouri, passed away, Nov. 17, 2020.

She was born on April 23, 1947, to Maurice and Velma (Hensley) Morton in Gainsville, Missouri.

On March 17, 1967, she was united in marriage to Eddie Wheeler in Bakersfield, California. After their marriage they lived in California and in 1980 they moved to Gower.

Shirley was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother. Shirley loved music, dancing, and planting flowers. She especially loved spending time with her husband, Eddie, and she loved to travel. One of her favorite trips of all time was her trip with him to Austria. She always wanted to go back but was not able to due to her progression with Alzheimer's. Bowling was another hobby she enjoyed. She started in 1976 with her Mom, Dad, and Eddie and continued when they moved to Missouri with her mother, her best friend. She loved to play Bunco with her friends.

Shirley adored her husband, children, and grandchildren and loved spending time with them. Shirley especially loved the holidays and started many family traditions. She enjoyed baking with her daughters and grandchildren. Every year she would bake a bunny cake for Easter, and sugar cookies for Christmas.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, her father, Maurice "Buster" Morton, and her brother, Danny Morton.

Shirley is survived by her husband, Eddie of 53 years; children, Shanna Kilgore and husband Keith, Beth Thompson and husband Clint, Becky Schilling and husband Matt; eight grandchildren, Eddie, Eric, Ethan, Luke, Carson, Lilly, Nathan, and Cooper; mother, Velma Morton; brother, Dennis (Candy) Morton; sister, Sheila (Paul) Mann; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Tim Wheeler and Pansy (Richard) Sherrill; several nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Funeral Service: 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at the Gower Christian Church, Gower.

Burial: Allen Cemetery, Gower.

The service will be live streamed from the Gower Christian Church. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.