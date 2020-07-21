Roger G. Wheeler, 72, of Saint Joseph, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, in a Saint Joseph, health care center. He was born October 12, 1947, in St. Joseph, son of the late Elnora and Glenn Wheeler.

He graduated from Benton High School class of 1965 and retired after 27 years from the Plumber Pipe Fitters Union local 45 as a plumber pipe fitter welder. He then worked part time at the St. Joseph Stockyards. He enjoyed raising livestock and going to Auctions.

Roger was preceded in death by: wife, Mary Theresa Wheeler; his parents; and a sister, Janice Wheeler.

Survivors include: son, Shane (Kim) Wheeler, Gower, Missouri; daughter, Shannon (Jeremiah) Sutton, Bowling Green, Missouri; four grandchildren, Cody, Shania, Chloe, and Kaelyn; brothers, Mike (Vickie) Wheeler, and Robbie (Tammy) Wheeler, Faucett, Missouri; and a sister, JoAnn (Ronnie) Brinton of Gower.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday with funeral services to be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. Jim Barnett officiating, the Interment will be at the King Hill Cemetery.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.