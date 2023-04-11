FAUCETT, Mo. - Linda Jeanine Wheeler, 83, of Faucett, Missouri, passed away Friday, April 7, 2023, at her home. She was born Nov. 23, 1939, in Faucett, daughter of the late Edith and Woodrow Robinson. She graduated from Faucett High School and worked in the banking industry as a loan officer at the Farmers State Bank and retiring from the Heritage Bank. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, was an excellent seamstress, and spending time with her family. She was a member of Wallace Christian Church.

Linda was preceded in death by husband, Dale Francis Wheeler, in 2022; her parents; and brother, James Allen Robinson.

