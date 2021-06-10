L. Marie Wheeler

MOUND CITY, Mo. - L. Marie Wheeler, 85, of Mound City, passed away June 7, 2021.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Mound City United Methodist Church.

Family visitation: Friday evening, beginning at 6 p.m., also at the church.

Memorials directed to the Mound City United Methodist Church.

