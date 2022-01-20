COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa - Jerry Lee Wheeler, 53, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. He was born Jan. 10, 1969, in St. Joseph, son of Carol "Jeannie" and Everett Wheeler. He graduated from Benton High School class of 1987. On Aug. 14, 2009, he married Michael Sellers and he survives of the home. He has been a figure skating coach at the Blade & Edge Figure Skating Club of Omaha for the last 14 years. He enjoyed camping, skating, and music, and was a member of Professional Figure Skating Association.
Jerry's survivors include, husband, Michael Sellers; mother, Carol "Jeannie" Jean Thomas; father Everett (Linda) Wheeler; brothers; Wayne (Laurie), Gary, Everett Dean (Shawna), and Dan (Penny) Wheeler; as well as several, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, with funeral services starting at 2 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home, Rex Strayer officiating. The Interment will be at the Ashland Cemetery.
Memorials are requested to the Jerry Wheeler memorial fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
