Floyd A. Wheat, Jr., 89, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021.
He was born Feb. 26, 1932.
He was preceded in death by a son, Mark Wheat.
Survived by: his wife, Dorothy Wheat; daughter, Lori (Paul) White; 14 grandchildren; 16 great- grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life service will be scheduled at a later date.
Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
