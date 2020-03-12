Delano E. Wharton

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. - Delano Eugene "Gene" Wharton, 84 of Williamstown, passed away February 21, 2020, at his residence after a lengthy illness. He was surrounded by his children and many grandchildren as his soul was received by Gene's Lord and savior Jesus Christ.

He was born in St. Joseph, the son of the late Zell Manford and Bernadine Yadon Wharton, who died when Gene was born.

Gene was always an entrepreneur at heart. He started his first business at 14 with a mobile sheep-shearing machine of his own design. As a young man he followed the wheat harvest through the midwest. He had an interesting life if you could get him to tell you about it.

Following a stint in the Navy he met Joyce who became his loving wife of 60 years. They started in Kansas City, Missouri, where they both worked and continued their education. They served tirelessly beside friends at Downtown Church of Christ. After their first child was born, the couple set their sights on Florida where they joined in an entrepreneurial venture with the

Burger King franchise. Their family grew to include two more children while living in Florida.

In 1979, the Wharton family moved to Parkersburg, W.Va. to open their first Burger King in Vienna, W.Va..

They placed membership at the Grand Central Church of Christ where he served as an elder for 26 years. He became heavily involved in supporting Ohio Valley University, serving on the Board of Trustees for several years. God blessed their hard work at their family business, Grand Central Church of Christ, and Ohio Valley University. Many people have been blessed through Gene's generosity, leadership, and wisdom.

Gene was an avid reader, having graduated with a degree in literature from the University of Missouri-Kansas City. He had a knack for pulling out a quote or anecdote at just the right moment. He was known for his witty puns. He was passionate about his family, and took great joy in the simple moments with each grandchild. Whether a friend, employee, or stranger he had a gift for making people feel special. He will always be remembered for his brilliance. He would say that the light people saw in him was the love of Christ shining through. People that knew Gene knew that they were loved.

He is survived by: his wife, Joyce Raye Duley Wharton of Williamstown; his children, Vanessa Lynne Herridge (Matthew Lynn), Heather Lane Ward (James Patrick), and Grant Eugene Wharton (Shelley Ann Albright Wharton) all of Williamstown, W.Va.; his grandchildren who called him & quote; "Big Dad"; Jacob Herridge (Haley), Adria Kessler (Markus), Brandon Herridge, Cassidy Ward, Nathan Ward, Bridget Ward, Carsyn Wharton, Rowyn Wharton and Griffin Wharton; and one great-granddaughter due to arrive in May. His mother-in-law, Bessie Duley of Stanberry, Missouri; his sisters, Sharon Eckenroth (Barry) of Murrietta, California, and Muriel Askins Jones (John Paul) of Sarasota, Floria; and his sister-in-law, Mary Wharton of Grain Valley, Missouri.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by: his adoptive Mother, Lila Reynolds

Wharton; His brothers, Allan, Randall and Versal Wharton and his sister, Karen Henman.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ohio Valley University, 1 Campus View Dr., Vienna, WVa. 26105.

The Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www. leavittfuneralhome.com Attachments area As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.