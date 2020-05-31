Whalen, Thomas J. 1955-2020

Thomas J. Whalen passed away May 25, 2020.

He was born Oct. 10, 1955, in St. Joseph.

He graduated from Bishop LeBlond High School, from Benedictine College and from the Washburn University School of Law.

He was preceded in death by: his parents, John and Catherine Whalen; his brother, Bob; and sister, Cathleen.

He is survived by: his sister, Susan; brothers: Jack, Joe, Bill, Tim and Dennis; and by many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family members.

He was cremated and there will be a memorial service, some time in the future. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.