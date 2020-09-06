Whalen, Richard 1943-2020

CAMERON, Mo. - Richard James Whalen, 76 of Cameron, passed away at his home, surrounded by family and friends on Sept. 2, 2020.

Rich was born Nov. 23, 1943, in Newburyport, Massachusetts, to Charles Whalen and Virginia (Davino) Whalen (1912-1948).

Charles married Leila Burgert in 1951. The family moved to Overland Park, Kansas, in 1952. Rich graduated from Shawnee Mission North High School in 1962.

Rich had two loves in his life. His first was Peggy (Feren) Whalen. They were married from 1964 to 2008 when she passed away. Their children are: Wendy Whalen Loyd (Glen Loyd) of Parker, Colorado, Michael Whalen of Olathe. Kansas, and James Whalen (Tara Brown) of Shawnee, Kansas. They have eight grandchildren.

His second love is Pamela Kay DeShon. They were united in marriage in 2012. Pam has three children: Natalie DeShon Orta (Victor Orta) and two sons. Rich has 14 step-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by: his parents, Charles and Virginia; stepmother, Leila; and his first wife Peggy.

Richard is survived by his wife, Pam; siblings, David Whalen (Gerry Young) of Hernando, Florida, Michael Whalen (Sally) of Wheatland, Missouri, and Virginia Whalen Liveley (Donald) of Gardner Kansas; children; stepchildren; grandchildren; and step-grandchildren.

Rich took tremendous pride in the deep and meaningful friendships which continued since childhood and over the years. Rich's professional career took him on various paths. One thing was consistent, his professionalism, successful businesses and the professional relationships that lasted for decades.

Visitation will be Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. beginning with a rosary at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, 222 W. 3rd St, Cameron, MO 816-632-2158.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at St. Munchin Catholic Church, 301 N. Cedar, Cameron, MO 816-632-2768.

Memorial contributions made to Green Hills Women's Shelter of Cameron, http://greenhillswomensshelter.net/blog/volunteer/volunteers-donations/

Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.