Sammi Jo Weyer, 27, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020.

She was born Aug. 27, 1992, in St. Joseph.

She worked as a certified nursing assistant and believed in Jesus.

She is survived by: mother, Rebecca Funk, Lloyd Weyer; maternal grandparents, Judith and Barry Huber; maternal grandfather, Richard Funk; sisters, Courtney (Eli) Burton and Andrea Funk; brothers: Jeremy Bradbury, Brian Bradbury and Tyler Funk; nephews, Dominic and Jaxson; niece, Amelia; uncle, Tony Foster; aunts: Margo Lankford, Donita Funk and Tina Lumsden.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Memorial services following 2 p.m., at the Rupp Chapel.

She will be cremated following the funeral services.

Memorials are requested to: Sammi Jo Weyer Memorial Fund, in care of the Rupp Funeral Home, or online "funeral fund".

Funeral will be live streamed 2 p.m. Friday, on website.

Online live stream, condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.