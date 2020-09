Marilyn Doosing Wever

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. - Marilyn Doosing Wever, 88, of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020.

A graveside service will be held Friday Sept. 4, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Utica Cemetery in Utica, Missouri.

Arrangements under the care of Heritage Funeral Home in Chillicothe. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.