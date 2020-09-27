Wetherell, Georgia (Conroy) 1927-2020

Georgia Wetherell, 93, born Jan. 15, 1927, a native of St Joseph, died peacefully on Sept. 25, 2020, in Marshfield, Missouri.

She worked at West-Tabb and Townsend & Wall prior to her marriage, at which time she became a military wife, traveling throughout the United States.

Georgia married Thomas M Harvey (St. Joseph) and had two daughters. Jennifer Babcock Harvey, who passed in 2019 and Deborah Harvey of St. Petersburg, Florida. Later in life, Georgia married John R. Wetherell Sr, who preceded her in death (2008).

The Conroy family are longtime residents of St Joseph.

She was preceded by: her mother, Margaret Lavina (Nation) Conroy Hoecker (1984); her step-father, Carl Hoecker (1965); her sister, Louise Conroy (Buck) Clark (1992); her brothers: Charles (Beulah) Conroy (1991), James A. Conroy, Jr. (1943), Robert L (Mary) Conroy (1994), Harold (Maxine) Conroy (2011); step-brothers, Albert Hoecker (2000) and Glen "Tyke" Hoecker (2001).

Georgia Wetherell is survived by: her daughter, Deborah Harvey (Florida); step-son, John (Susan) Wetherell (California); step-daughter, Susan Wetherell (New Jersey); grandchildren: Stephen Holton (Missouri), Shannon Sigman and Peter Powell (Florida), Tyler and Jillian Wetherell (California); four great-grandchildren; and one great-great- grandchild.

Locally, Georgia is survived by: her brother, Marion (Ann) Conroy and sister-in-law, Beulah Conroy; as well as many wonderful nieces and nephews.

Georgia Conroy Wetherell will be laid to rest with her husband, John R. Wetherell Sr., at Bay Pines Veteran's Cemetery, located in St Petersburg, Florida.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Gary Sinise Foundation (www.garysinisefoundation.org) for Veterans. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.