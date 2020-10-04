Floyd E. Weston Sr., St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Sept 30, 2020.

He was born May 21, 1948, in St. Joseph, to Tapp Weston and Colene (Findley) Weston.

He attended Benton High School, where he was all-city and all-state in basketball and also ran track.

Floyd was preceded in death by: his parents; son, Floyd E. Weston Jr.; daughter, Amber E. Weston; siblings: Mary E. Weston, Leon T. Weston, Clara J. Botts, Charlene E. Grayson, Glenn E. Weston, Archie L. Weston, Donna S. Weston, Barbara A. Bell and Larry B. Weston.

Survivors include: children: Malcolm P. Weston, Isaac Weston, Malachi Johnson, Michael Weston, Genea Weston, Talona Brown; brothers, Oliver E. Weston, James W. Weston (Marjorie); sisters: Ruth M. Watson (Glen), Doris M. Nance, Deborah K. Weston; nephews/brothers, Jeffrey Weston, Douglas Weston; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins.

Farewell Services 1 p.m. Thursday, New Vision Worship Center.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.