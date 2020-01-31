Weston, Donna S. 1942-2020

Donna Sue Weston, 77, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at her son's home.

She was born Feb. 27, 1942, to Tapp and Colene (Finley) Weston.

Donna was known for her small stature, soft spoken voice, her love for her family and her presence at all family activities; from birthdays, weddings and graduations.

She spent many years working for H. D. Lee, Family Guidance, but her love for children guided her to working as a childcare provider, at Horace Mann School and The Bartlett Center.

She was an avid bingo player and a member of New Vision Worship Center.

Donna was preceded in death by: her parents; brothers: Leon, Glenn, Archie and Larry Weston; and sisters: Mary Weston, Barbara Bell, Charlene Grayson and Clara Botts.

Survivors include: her sons, Boyd and Kyle Weston Sr. (Lisa); daughters: Adriane Weston (Patrick), Jodi Bennett (Maurice), Marquetta and Annika Weston; grandchildren: Patricia Baah, Kaitlyn Alexander and QueNeasha Cole, Kyleesha and Kyle Weston Jr., LaKendra, LaSondra, Cobbe, Codde and Ceyhon Weston, Maurice Jr., Marquis, Jaree and Malique Bennett, Quince and Aaryhon Weston; and great-grandchildren: Ja'Lieaunna Nelson, Jurayia and Yazmony Reyes-Weston, Ida Ceesay, Skye Weston, Kavien Alexander, Tailynn Cole-Miller, Davin Cole, Aydan Adams and Malyiah Bennett; sisters: Ruth Watson (Glenn), Doris Nance and Deborah Weston; brothers, Floyd, Oliver and James (Marjorie) Weston; and several nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, New Vision Worship Center.

Services under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to: New Vision Worship Center, 1207 West Joseph, St. Joseph, MO 64507.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.