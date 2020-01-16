FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. - Debi Royce Westermeyer, mother, daughter and sister, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Jan 8, 2020, at the age of 56.

Debbie was born Sept. 20, 1963, in St. Joseph, and graduated from Central High School.

She later moved to Phoenix, Arizona, where she raised her two children, Alyssa Corbett and Alex Westermeyer.

Most recently Debi moved back to the Midwest to be near her family.

She resided in Fayetteville, and was very involved in her church, and dearly loved her precious Jethro, her service dog.

Debi loved life itself, was a free spirit, loved animals and was a Kansas City Chiefs fan for life.

She was preceded in death by: her grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Alfred J. Royce, of St Joseph; and her parents, Francis Royce and Mary Jane Adkins, of St. Joseph.

She will be forever missed by: her daughter and son-in-law, Alyssa and Adam Corbett; her son and daughter-in-law, Alex and Lakyn Westermeyer; her stepmom, Mrs. Jean Royce; her sister and brother-in-law, Deanna and Steve Coureton; her sister and brother-in-law, Vicky Dobias and Layne Kubo; and her brother, Rick Royce.

She dearly loved her grandchildren: Claire, Kate and Chloe Corbett, and Bayleigh Westermeyer; her nieces and nephews: Collette Royce, Evan and Ashleigh Dobias, Summer Dobias, Rachel and Brianna Coureton, Ryan and Taylor Royce; and her great-nieces and nephews: Maddy, Abby, Brayden and Raelyn.

A Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Genesis Church, 205 Martin Luther King Blvd., Fayetteville, AR 72701.

Arrangements by: Callison-Lough Funeral Home of Bentonville.

www.callisonloughfh.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.