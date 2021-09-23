Westcott, Ernest W. 1934-2021 Oregon, Mo.

OREGON, Mo. - Ernest W. "Ernie" Westcott, 87, formerly of Mound City, Misouri, passed away Sept. 21, 2021, at an Oregon, Misosuri, healthcare facility.
Ernie was born on May 19, 1934 near Fillmore, Missouri, one of 11 children of William W. and Opal L. (Schmit) Westcott. He graduated from Maitland High School and worked for many years at the former Patterson Ranch.
On March 14, 1959, he married Ruby Montgomery. She preceded him in death in 2011. He was also preceded by his parents; brothers, J. Henry, Verl, Sherly, and Karen; daughter, Cindy Lou, and granddaughter, Teresa M. Lewis.
Ernie is survived by his children, Roger Westcott, St. Joseph, Tonja Seidl, Kansas City, Missouri, and Ernest Westcott, Maryville, Missouri; siblings, Jerry and Rick Westcott, Pat Box, Pam Miller, Marlene Thompson, and Janie Irwin; sister-in-law, Wanda Killin; four grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services: 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 26, at River of Hope Church, Mound City, Missouri, where the family will greet friends beginning at 1 p.m. Private family inurnment at Fillmore Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
