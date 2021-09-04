Donald Allen Westcott 56, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in a St. Joseph hospital. He was born Oct. 3, 1964, in St. Joseph, son of late Eunice and Verl Westcott. He was a roofer working at Milbourn Roofing, Roberts Roofing, and Hausmans.
He enjoyed fishing, bowling, playing pool, woodworking and fixing up the house, he was a very handy woodworker, a good cook, and an awsome person.
Survivors include, wife, Patricia Westcott of the home; sons, Jeremy (Rachel) Westcott, and Donald Westcott Jr.; daughter, Andreana (Randy) Roddie all of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Makavion and Zhionna Roddie, Cyrus and Victor Westcott; brothers, Thomas (Cathy) Westcott, Savannah, Missouri, Vincent (Terrie) Westcott, St. Joseph, Doug (Linda) Westcott of Georgia, and Billy (Amy) Westcott, Kingsville, Missouri; sisters, Denise (Rick) Slight, Springfield, Missouri, and Tina (Steve) Morris of Oklahoma.
Funeral services: 2 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Dennis Depugh officiating.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
