MAITLAND, Mo. - Ayden Grace Westcott, infant daughter of Nik and Sarah (Lemcke) Westcott and baby sister of Hailey Quezada, Callie and Ellie Westcott of Maitland, Missouri, was stillborn on April 1, 2022.
Ayden is survived by her parents; sisters; maternal grandparents; Brian and Michelle (Hormann) Lemcke of Delmont, South Dakota, and paternal grandparents, Tim and Tina (Crabtree) Westcott of Maitland; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Ayden is preceded in death by her cousin, Adin Westcott, whom she has been named after.
Services: 1 p.m. Monday, April 11, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Mound City. Interment at Maitland Cemetery, Maitland, Missouri.
Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
