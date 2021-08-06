Autumn Dawn Westcott 39, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in St. Joseph.
She was born Sept. 27, 1981, in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Shirley and Raymond Hoffman.
She graduated from Central High School, class of 2000, obtaining her CNA a short time after.
She worked at Choices of St. Joseph, as a caregiver.
She liked to sing, talk, making cakes, and baking, taking care of people, but most especially, she love her girls.
She was a Christian.
Autumn was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Glynnie Dilley.
Survivors include: four daughters: Brooklyn, Kyaira, Abby and Hannah Westcott, all of St. Joseph; stepson, Gage Westcott; sisters: Tammy (Danny) Hockaday, Lisa (Marvin) Bayer both of St. Joseph, Velma (Joe) Reyes, Plano, Texas, Dawna (Lisa) McDuffie, Sea Grove, North Carolina, and her twin sister, Danielle Hunt, Chillicothe, Missouri; brothers, Raymond (Michelle) Hoffman Jr., Cameron, Missouri and Tommy Hoffman, St. Joseph.
Memorial services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at the Cornerstone Community Church 16100 Highway 71, Savannah, Missouri.
Memorials are requested to the Autumn Westcott Memorial Fund in care of Rupp Funeral Home, or online at www.ruppfuneral.com, obituary then funeral fund left column. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
