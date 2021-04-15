Vincent Leo Westbrook, 101, of St. Joseph, passed away on Monday April 12, 2021, at his residence.

Vincent was born in Kansas City, Missouri, to the late Harry and Edna Westbrook. His family later moved to St. Joseph.

He served his country in the U.S. Army during and after World War II, in the European Theater of Operations.

He spent his working career as a jewler.

Mr Westbrook was preceded in death by: his parents; a daughter; two sisters; and two brothers.

He is survived by: his wife, Shirley; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

Per his wishes, Mr. Westbrook has been cremated, under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

No visitation or services are scheduled. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.