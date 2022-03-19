West, Ted 1947-2022 Paola, Kan.

PAOLA, Kan. - Ted West, 74, of Paola, Kansas, passed away March 15, 2022.
He was born on Sept. 16, 1947, to Earl "Toad" and Ruth Anna (Scott) West in Edgerton, Missouri. Ted grew up in rural Gower, Missouri, and in 1965, he graduated from Gower High School.
On Aug. 30, 1969, he married his high school sweetheart, Elizabeth Ann Frazier. The couple resided in St. Joseph, Weston, Missouri, Jefferson City, Missouri, and settled in Overland Park, Kansas, where they made their home and raised their family.
Ted worked for United Telecom, later Sprint where he retired after 40 years of service. In retirement, Ted found joy in his many hobbies and activities. He was an avid golfer, gardener, and neighborhood community volunteer. He loved watching his grandchildren participate in sports and activities. From drill team and cheerleading performances at the local high school football games to the baseball diamond and soccer fields. Ted was most often found cheering his grandchildren on from the sidelines.
Ted valued his friendships and community connections. He was happiest hitting the links with friends at Paola Country Club or enjoying a cigar and a cold one with neighbors after a productive day in his garden.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ann West; his parents, Toad and Ruth Anna West; daughter-in-law, Jill Bombeck West; sister, Patsy Steinman; and nephew, James Steinman.
Ted is survived by children, Rebecca Joan West and Patrick Scott West; grandchildren, Quinn, Brooks, and Camille Heaviland and Lily and Molly Jenkins; brothers, Tim (Pauline) West and Tom (Karen) West; sister, Janet (Ed) White; brother-in-law, Mike (Linda) Frazier; sisters-in-law, Lynn Frazier and Linda J. Frazier; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. with Memorial Service at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower.
Private Family Burial will be held at Allen Cemetery, Gower.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest contributions to Kansas City Hospice. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.