Marilyn Josephine (Soltys) West, 86, of St. Joseph, died unexpectedly Sunday.

She was preceded in death by: her parents, Stanley J. and Catherine (Rakowski) Soltys; brother, Frank Soltys; infant sister, Catherine; and sister, Dorothy (Soltys) Hansen.

She is survived by: her husband of 63 years, Kenneth D. West II; daughter, Lisa Catherine West; sister-in-law, Alice Shue; nieces and nephews: Shirley Lawyer, Patricia Murphy, Paula Winfrey, Laura O'Hara, Larry Shue, Cory Shue and Chris Shue; and several grand-nieces and nephews, including grand-niece, Kim Soltys Smith.

Marilyn was a Central High School graduate, attended Missouri Western University and worked as a stenographer, in several insurance and legal offices locally and in Huntsville, Alabama.

She enjoyed homemaking, sewing, seamstressing, crocheting and an appreciation of fashion.

She prayed on her Rosary once a day.

In addition, she enjoyed sports especially basketball and football.

A Celebration of life is scheduled at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, located at the Horigan Chapel at Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Rosary will precede the service at 9:45 a.m.

In honor of Marilyn's love for both the color red and the Chiefs, please dress in spirit.

www.heatonbowmansmith.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.