West, Kathleen G. 1951-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.

Kathleen Gail West, 71, of St. Joseph, passed away Oct. 30, 2022.
She was born on March 24, 1951, to Lloyd Dale and Betty Jean (Barnes) Swartz, in St. Joseph, where she grew up and graduated from Benton High School. Kathy then served in the U.S. Navy where she was stationed in Hawaii and where her son, Chip, was born. After her honorable discharge, she returned to St. Joseph where she made her home and raised Chip.
Kathy worked as a convenient store clerk for many years in the south end. She enjoyed working with and being around the public. Kathy loved being a grandma was a very proud of her son, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Later in life, Kathy enjoyed living in the apartments where she acquired many friendships.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Betty Swartz, and her sister Linda Miller.
Kathy is survived by her son, Chip Holman, and wife, Pam; grandchildren, Derek Holman, Brett Holman, Kristina (Anthony) Johnson, Jillian Holman, Bethany Pike and Kristyn (Jake) Carlock; great-grandchildren, Raelynn, Amelia, and Blayden; brother Brad (Tammy) Swartz; sister, Marilyn (Cliff) Herr; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Family Services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
