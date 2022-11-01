West, Kathleen G. 1951-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.

Kathleen Gail West, 71, of St. Joseph, passed away Oct. 30, 2022.

She was born on March 24, 1951, to Lloyd Dale and Betty Jean (Barnes) Swartz, in St. Joseph, where she grew up and graduated from Benton High School. Kathy then served in the U.S. Navy where she was stationed in Hawaii and where her son, Chip, was born. After her honorable discharge, she returned to St. Joseph where she made her home and raised Chip.

