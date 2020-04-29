Danny Ray West Jr., 40, St. Joseph, formerly of Kansas City, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

He was born Jan. 21, 1980, in Kansas City, Kansas.

Danny enjoyed working on cars, cooking and music. He was a very strong-willed person and loved telling jokes.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Danny and Billie (Hart) West Sr.

Survivors include: wife, Amy Frecks; children: Jazzlynn, Billie and Danny West III; granddaughter, Jessah West; sister, Manda West; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Cremation Services under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

Online obituary and guestbook at www.simplifyfunerals.com.