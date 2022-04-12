KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Joyce Ann West, 79, of Kansas City, Missouri, formerly of Smithville, Missouri, passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022.
She was born on Oct. 4, 1942, to Lloyd K. and Gladys D. (Burton) Budine, in St. Joseph, where she grew up and graduated from high school. Joyce attended Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, Missouri, where she received her Bachelor's Degree in Education and later she received her Master's in Education from UMKC.
On June 6, 1972, she was united in marriage to Charles E. West. After their marriage, they lived in Kansas City and in 1992 they moved to Smithville, Missouri, where they made their home. Charles passed away on May 16, 2017. Joyce moved back to Kansas City in 2019.
Joyce retired from the Kansas City School District as an elementary teacher. She enjoyed quilting and gardening.
She was preceded in death by her husband Charles West and her parents Lloyd and Gladys Budine.
Joyce is survived by son, William West; daughter, Denise Kessinger and husband Glen; grandchildren, Katie, Sam, Adam and Natali; brothers Lloyd, Ron, Don, Gary, and George Budine; sisters, Deloris Foster, Janice Kinard and Martha Todd; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Inurnment will be held later at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Kansas City.
Arrangements by Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
