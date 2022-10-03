ALBANY, Mo. - Genevieve "Gennell" Ellen (Mallen) West, 81, of Albany, Missouri, was called to her heavenly home to be reunited with her beloved parents and siblings on Oct. 1, 2022. She was born to James and Esther (Reardon) Mallen on March 15, 1941, in Plattsburg, Missouri.

She was raised in a small farmhouse in Plattsburg with her eight siblings. She was a typical farm girl who embraced any mischief that would find her on the farm. She also loved her occasional jaunt into town to see her favorite Roy Rogers westerns. She graduated from Plattsburg High School in 1959 where she was a standout basketball player. After graduating, she attended Platte Business College and worked for AT&T, in Kansas City.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.