ALBANY, Mo. - Genevieve "Gennell" Ellen (Mallen) West, 81, of Albany, Missouri, was called to her heavenly home to be reunited with her beloved parents and siblings on Oct. 1, 2022. She was born to James and Esther (Reardon) Mallen on March 15, 1941, in Plattsburg, Missouri.
She was raised in a small farmhouse in Plattsburg with her eight siblings. She was a typical farm girl who embraced any mischief that would find her on the farm. She also loved her occasional jaunt into town to see her favorite Roy Rogers westerns. She graduated from Plattsburg High School in 1959 where she was a standout basketball player. After graduating, she attended Platte Business College and worked for AT&T, in Kansas City.
Gennell married soon after and moved to Savannah, Missouri, where she raised her four children. She was a loyal member of St. Rose Catholic Church. She cherished small town life in Savannah often saying it was the best place to raise her kids. She enjoyed long visits with friends, attending card parties and hosting numerous sleepovers for her children's friends. She was employed at LaVerna Heights where she developed a lifelong passion for caring for the elderly.
In mid-life, Gennell, with her Irish grit and determination, overcame some tough challenges, including willing herself through nursing school. She graduated from Hillyard Technical School and worked at Heartland West Hospital, in St. Joseph, until her retirement in 2000.
After retiring she, along with her husband, moved to Bethany, Missouri, where they built their own home just outside of town. Once again, she enjoyed the quiet rural life just as she did during her Plattsburg childhood. She owned several horses, raised small farm animals, and enjoyed gardening, fishing, reading, going to auctions and attending her grandchildren's school functions.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Esther (Reardon); and siblings, Nellie, Eileen, Julia, Barbara, Pauline, James "Mick" and John.
Survivors include her husband, Darrel West; sister, Patricia Mallen; children, Brian (Jennifer) Wampler, Shannon (Cheryl) Wampler, Jill Barr (Alan), Kelli Turner (Jason Sollars); and numerous grandchildren and great- grandchildren.
People who knew Gennell will miss her loyalty, encouraging words of wisdom, compassionate heart, and playful sense of humor.
Gennell will be laid to rest near her parents and siblings in Plattsburg Calvary cemetery.
Mass of Christian Burial at St. Ann Catholic Church on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at 10 a.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial contributions to Mosaic Hospice Care.
A very special thank you goes to the staff of Mosaic Hospital and Hospice Care and Anew Healthcare for the compassion and care Gennell received in her time of need. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.