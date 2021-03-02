West, Elizabeth A. 1949-2021 Paola, Kan.

PAOLA, Kan. - Elizabeth Ann (Frazier) West, 71, of Paola, Kansas, passed away Feb. 26, 2021.

She was born on April 3, 1949, to Clifton V. and Evelyn May (Metz) Frazier in St. Joseph. Ann grew up in rural Gower and in 1967 she graduated from Gower High School.

On Aug. 30, 1969, she married her high school sweetheart, Ted West. The couple resided in St. Joseph while Ann completed her Bachelor of Science degree in Education. They then moved to Weston, Missouri, where she began her teaching career at Weston High School and later at Smithville High School teaching English. Ann received her Master's in Education from Northwest Missouri State University in 1976. After a relocation to Jefferson City, Missouri, Ann worked as an Assistant to State Senator, Truman Wilson, before rejoining the teaching ranks at Jefferson City Junior High for a year. She then spent three years as Assistant Principal at Jefferson City High School. In 1982, Ted's job transfer prompted the couple to move to Overland Park, Kansas. Ann began working for the Kansas City Star as Director of Newspapers in Education. Her work involved presenting workshops in local schools promoting the use of newspapers in the classroom. In 1985, Ann started her company NewsRelief, Inc., where she authored and published curriculum guides in which she marketed to newspaper across the country. Ann then worked for 17 years at Avila University as director of student teaching until her retirement in 2013. She was very proud that she helped prepare so many young people as they entered the teaching world.

Ann had a passion for genealogy research, flower gardening, golfing, working out and Zumba, cross stitch and entertaining family and friends. Of course, her foremost passion was spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Ann had a vibrant personality, infectious laugh and sharp sense of humor. She relished the opportunity to meet new people and establish friendships. She never met a stranger.

She was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Jill Bombeck West; her parents, Clifton and Evelyn Frazier; sister, Joan Horton; brother-in-law, Rodney Horton; and brothers, Patrick K. Frazier and Roy C. Frazier.

Ann is survived by her husband, Ted West; children, Rebecca Joan West and Patrick Scott West; grandchildren, Quinn, Brooks, and Camille Heaviland and Lily and Molly Jenkins; brother, Mike (Linda) Frazier; sisters-in-law, Lynn Frazier and Linda J. Frazier; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. with Memorial Service at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 6, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower

Private Family Burial will be held at Allen Cemetery, Gower.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest contributions to the Ted Hersey House, Seniorcare Homes, 5200 W 94th Terrace, Ste 115, Prairie Village, KS 66207 or Ascend Hospice 4550 W. 109th St. Suite 210, Overland Park, KS 66211. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.