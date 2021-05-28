West, Craig 1966-2021 Gower, Mo.

GOWER, Mo. - Craig West, 55, of Gower, Missouri, passed away, May 26, 2021.

He was born on May 23, 1966, to Larry Wayne and Janet Gail (Davidson) West in St. Joseph. Craig grew up in Gower and graduated from East Buchanan High School in 1984.

Craig owned and operated West Door Service for over 25 years. He enjoyed farming, hunting, and visiting with friends and family.

He was preceded in death by his mother, sister, Kelli West, and infant daughter, Ellen West.

Craig is survived by his son, Owen West; Owen's mother, Bethany West; father, Larry West; brothers, Kent (Cheryl) West and Kris West; other relatives and many friends.

Memorial Service: 5 p.m. Saturday, May 29, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Donations may be made to East Buchanan FFA. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.