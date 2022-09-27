Mildred "Eileen" West-Barber, 73, St. Joseph, passed away peacefully Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Eileen was born on July 27, 1949, in Maysville, Missouri, to the late Harry and Leora (Horsman) West. She graduated from Maysville High School and received a bachelor's degree in education from Park University in 1971.
Eileen began her career as an elementary school teacher. She then retired as registrar from Park University after 38 years. Eileen married Kenny Barber, the love of her life, on April 15, 2011. Together they celebrated 11 years of marriage.
In addition to her parents, Eileen was preceded in death by her sister, Frances Albright.
Eileen is survived by her husband, Kenny, of the home; stepchildren, Todd Barber and Lori Barber-Pennington; grandchildren, Katie Barber and Courtney Moeller; great-granddaughter, Emma Moeller; sisters, Sharon Rainey, Sandy Richway and husband Jerry; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to express gratitude to the dedicated team at Mosaic Life Care, Mosiac Life Care-Hospice, and Freudenthal Home-Based Health Care. Mrs. Barber will be cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. A visitation is scheduled from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. Heaton Bowman Smith Sidenfaden 3609 Frederick Ave A St Joseph, MO 64506.
In place of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association or American Cancer Society. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
