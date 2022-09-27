Mildred "Eileen" West-Barber, 73, St. Joseph, passed away peacefully Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Eileen was born on July 27, 1949, in Maysville, Missouri, to the late Harry and Leora (Horsman) West. She graduated from Maysville High School and received a bachelor's degree in education from Park University in 1971.

Eileen began her career as an elementary school teacher. She then retired as registrar from Park University after 38 years. Eileen married Kenny Barber, the love of her life, on April 15, 2011. Together they celebrated 11 years of marriage.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.