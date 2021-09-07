Wessler, Patricia D. 1931-2021 Westboro, Mo.

WESTBORO, Mo. - Patricia Doris Wessler, 89, longtime Westboro area resident, passed away Sept. 4, 2021, at her home in Tarkio, Missouri.
She was born on Sept. 15, 1931, in Shenandoah, Iowa, to Helen (Bean) Bullock and Arlan F. Bullock.
A 1949 graduate of Shenandoah High School, she married the love of her life, Paul Henry Wessler, of Westboro, Missouri, on Dec. 4, 1949.
Paul preceded her in death on Dec. 5, 2015. To this union of 66 years, four children were born: Kathy, Alan, Janette and Susan.
Pat was an active member of the St. John's Lutheran Church and served her church faithfully.
Pat and Paul lived and farmed in the St. John's community in northern Atchison County all of their lives. Pat was active in the University of Missouri - Atchison County Women's Extension Council, the AGC Extension club, the Fairfax Community Hospital Auxiliary, where she also served as president, as well as stints as a Girl Scout and 4-H Leader, Sunday School and Vacation Bible Study teacher, Lutheran Church Women, served on the Atchison County Centennial Commission and also taught tole painting.
She loved quilting, gardening and her flowers, as well as painting and music.
Pat was preceded in death by: her husband, Paul; her parents; her brother, Rev. Rick Bullock; and her grandson, Cory Stanton.
Survivors include: daughters: Kathy Wessler, St. Joseph, Janette (Dan) Stanton, Rock Port, Missouri, Susan (Doug) Hicks, Council Bluffs, Iowa; son, Dr. Alan (Susan) Wessler, Columbia, Missouri; five grandchildren: Jodi (David) Griffin, Maryville, Missouri, Terra (Mark) Snyder, Prairie Village, Kansas, Dr. Jay (Rachel) Stanton, Rock Port, Bob (Kate) Wessler, Columbia, Missouri and Brett (Kate) Wessler, Kansas City, Missouri; as well as 15 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Cathy and Terry Lesher, Westboro.
Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, St. John's Lutheran Church, Westboro.
Open visitation begins 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 6, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, where the family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m..
Interment: St. John's Cemetery, Westboro.
Memorials: Tarkio Library or Community Hospital-Fairfax Auxiliary Scholarship Fund.
Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
www.minterfuneralchapels.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
