Hazel M. "Marge" Spencer Wertz, 97, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, July 30, 2021.
She was born to Elmer and Flora (McCauley) Spencer on Sept. 16, 1923, in Hemple, Missouri.
In 1947 she married Jack L. Wertz in St. Joseph. They were married 57 years before his passing in 2003.
She was a member of Ebenezer Methodist Church for over 60 years. Marge was a resident of Corby Place in St. Joseph for many years.
She was also preceded in death by son, Joseph Wertz; grandson, Ryan Wertz; parents; sisters, Ida Mae Ragland, Elizabeth Bolin, Ruth Spencer, Helen Fuehring; brothers, G.W. Spencer, Carl Spencer, and Wayne Spencer.
Survivors include daughter, Donna Hardin, Bradenton, Florida; son, Tom Wertz; grandchildren, Tim Willis, Chris Willis (Toni), Tina Stobaugh (Scott), Amy Stallsworth, Ashely Jo Tyrrell (David); seven great-grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside Farewell Services and Inurnment 1 p.m. Thursday, Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Lumicare Hospice, 220 NW R.D. Mike Rd, Blue Springs, Missouri 64014, Ebenezer Methodist Church or a charity of the donor's choice.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
