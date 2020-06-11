Wenz, Sharon L. 1941-2020

Cassville, Mo.-Sharon Louise Wenz, age 78, of Cassville, Missouri, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Roaring River Health and Rehab in Cassville.

Sharon, daughter of Orville and Lucille (Lance) Calkins, was born on November 22, 1941, in Bolckow, Missouri. She was a 1959 graduate of Benton High School in St. Joseph. Sharon was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses on April 24, 1954, and was active in the ministry for years; she attended the Monett Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses.

On August 20, 1994, she was united in marriage to Otto Wenz, Jr.; they settled in Tekamah, Nebraska, for twenty-two years before moving to Missouri to be closer to family.

Survivors include: two sons, Kenneth Griffin and Jeffery Griffin, both of St. Joseph; two daughters, Felicia Bourne and her husband Doug, and Marcia Dotson, all of St. Joseph; five step-children; one sister, Nedra Fueston and her husband Clifford, of Worthington, Minnesota; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Sharon was preceded in death by one sister, Trisha Mitchell.

No services are scheduled at this time.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of the White Funeral Home and Crematory, Cassville, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.