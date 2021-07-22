Wennihan, Betty J. 1944-2021 Fairfax, Mo.

FAIRFAX, Mo. - Betty Joan Wennihan, age 77, Fairfax, died Monday, July 19, 2021, at Pleasant View Nursing Home, Rock Port, Missouri.
Betty was born July 5, 1944, in Maryville, Missouri. She was the daughter of the late Erman Grover and Mary H. (Harmes) Graves.
Betty was a graduate of Fairfax High School, Class of 1962. After high school, Betty attended and graduated from Havalon Beauty School in Kansas City, Missouri.
She was united in marriage to Gary Dean Wennihan, Dec. 16, 1962, in Craig, Missouri. To this union two daughters were born, Deana Jo and Cynthia Renee'.
As a beautician, Betty had worked in various beauty shops including Bev's Beauty Bar and Kathy's Hair Fair. She retired as the owner of her own shop, "The Mane Thing".
Betty was a continually active part of the community, as long as her health permitted. She was a member of the Fairfax Sorosis and Kiwanis Clubs and the Fairfax Alumni, where she served as historian. Betty was a member of the First Church of God, Craig, Missouri. Betty also had sung for many funerals and weddings in the area.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; two brothers, Henry and Donald Graves; and a granddaughter, Gabrielle Elaine Matthes.
Her survivors include: husband, Gary, of the home, Fairfax; daughters, Deana Jo Wennihan, Fairfax, Cynthia Renee' Matthes, Otis, Kansas; three grandchildren: Jennifer, Justin and Megan; five great-grandchildren: Mason, Kimber, Waylon, Adlee and Addison.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 23, 2021, at the First Baptist Church, Fairfax, where visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 22.
Private Graveside services will be held in the Milton Cemetery, near Fairfax.
Memorials may be given to the Church of God, Craig, Missouri or the Kiwanis Club, Fairfax.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Schooler Funeral Home, Fairfax. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
