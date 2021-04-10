James "Pee-Wee" Matthew Welter, 55, of St Joseph, passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kansas. He was born Aug. 20, 1965 in St. Joseph, son of Judy and David Welter. He attended Savannah High School. James married Melissa Ellis on Jan. 13, 2019, in Savannah, Missouri. James loved cars, guitars, and most of all his family.

He was preceded in death by mother, Judy Welter; mother-in-law, Linda Ellis; brothers, Allen and John Lee Welter.

Survivors include, wife, Melissa Welter, of the home; father, David Welter of St. Joseph; daughter, Olivia Welter of Colorado; son, Frank Welter of St. Joseph; father-in-law, Chuck Ellis; grandchildren, Charlie, Leah, and Camden; four nephews; six nieces; and numerous other extended family.

Mr. Welter has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Memorial Service will be 7 p.m. Friday, April 16, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home. Pastor Chuck Ellis officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Memorials are requested to the James Welter Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.