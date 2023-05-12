Welter, Connie S. 1948-2023 St. Joseph, Mo. May 12, 2023 53 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Connie Sue Welter, 74, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Sunday, May 7, 2023. She was born on Sept. 15, 1948, in Trenton, Missouri.She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy Foster and Jessie Lee Pierce; granddaughter, Autumn; and grandson, Brent.She is survived by her husband, Dennis; daughter, Tracy (Brian); daughter, Leslie (Patrick); daughter, Shelly (Curtis), Traci Jo (Steve); grandchildren, Joshua (Jackie), Bradley (Lacey), Bryson, Chase, Zackery, Logan, Cooper, Shelbi, Peyton, Eireland, Alex; numerous great- grandchildren; and her brother, LeeRoy Foster.Connie enjoyed working in her garden, camping and boating. They spent many winters in Texas with their close friends. She was a dedicated mother and grandmother and will be missed dearly.Celebration of Life to be held at 4 p.m. on June 11 at Eagles Lodge. Friends and family are welcomed.In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to the Animal Shelter or the Aerie 49 Eagle's Lodge Ladies Auxillary. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, May 12, 2023 Late Notices, May 11, 2023 Late Notices, May 10, 2023 Most Popular Articles ArticlesAnimal shelter adopts new process to rehome petsAt least 8 fake electors have immunity in Ga. election probeWoman arrested in Fairfax shootingNew local beer options coming to St. JosephPolice investigating body uncovered at Brittany VillageWomen of Excellence nominees namedApple Blossom Parade entertains St. Joseph communityThe house on Auguste Street: Demolition aims to protect strike force operationsWoman fleeing from drug strike force crashesFamilies find success in drug treatment court
